SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen sent an email on Friday morning to students and faculty saying a student died from an off-campus pellet gun shooting.

In the email, Nelsen says the student’s name is Will Molina. He was a graduate of Folsom High School and was set to graduate this May.

Nelsen says grief counseling services will be made available for everyone who needs support.

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the incident which reportedly happened Friday morning.

CBS13 will bring you the latest details on this developing story as we get them.

