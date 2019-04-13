SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A popular spot for America’s favorite pastime is back open for a new season after undergoing a few repairs.

It’s not any baseball field, but one specially made for those with disabilities.

It was a grand slam for people across the region.

“I just love baseball because it allows me to be free,” says Joseph Bodioy.

On Saturday morning, the community celebrated the re-dedication of the River Cats Independence Field.

Over the last 14 years, the park has served not only kids with disabilities, but wounded military veterans.

“It’s been resurfaced, everything’s been rejuvenated and it looks brand new,” says Mike Ubaldi, founder of the River Cats Independence Field. “We are very happy that it’s going to continue to serve the community of people with disabilities for another 14 or 15 years.”

Hundreds of kids and athletes take to the mound every year at River Cats Independence Field, getting a chance to play what’s considered America’s favorite pastime.

“It allows you to be who you want to be, no matter what your disability,” says Joseph Bodioy.

For Sue Peppers, she recalls when her own son played ball on this very field.

“Out son Jarred played baseball out here on River Cats Independence Field over the years. And that led to him playing hockey nationally,” says Peppers. “For some people, it’s opened up the possibility they never thought they had. And for other people it’s to prove to the world they can do it. It’s awesome.”