MODESTO (CBS13) — Police say one man is dead, another was shot in the arm, and an elderly female was grazed by a bullet in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Modesto.

It happened at Lita Court and Pecos Avenue.

The Violent Crimes Unit is on the scene. Police say they are still gathering information and trying to identify a suspect.

We will update this story when we get additional information.

Comments
  1. Ryan Schambers says:
    April 14, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    I got video footage of both sides of the incident on my profile. Ryanschambers@facebook.com

