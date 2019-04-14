  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Homicide, Investigation, Sacramento, Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives from the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department are investigating a homicide in South Sacramento.

Police say they received a call from a man on the 7000 block of Peevey Courton Sunday afternoon.

They say the man found a relative he went to check on dead inside the home.

ALSO: Police: Domestic Dispute Call In Vacaville Turns Into Homicide Investigation

Crime Scene Investigators determined the deceased male was the victim of a violent assault.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the case to call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.

