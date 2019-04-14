



— Will Molina was killed accidentally Friday morning at a college party after getting shot with a pellet gun.

Friends gathered on Sunday night, saying the young student was full of laughter and it’s hard to believe that he’s gone.

The family of Will Molina was invited to the memorial at Sacramento State but chose not to attend.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate what happened that fateful night still remains unclear

They gathered in the university quad holding candles and wiping tears remembering a student who was to graduate in May.

“He’s a bright kid that was going to graduate this May,” says Adam Robinson. “I knew him better than most people and he was a very intelligent young man and it’s very unfortunate what happened.”

Molina was a graduate of Folsom High and an active member of Pi Kappa Alpha. His fraternity brothers declined to speak.

“I still think of them as my kids and tonight were celebrating. I don’t know if celebrating the right word but were at least here together to remember one of those students,” says Sacramento State President Sot Robert s. Nelsen.

Family friend Jacky Euer says, “My son really loved will they were very close and he said that will was one of the best people he’s ever known so this is really hard.”

Friday morning, Sacramento Police were called to this home on Lycoming court after getting reports of a man shot with a pellet gun. The 21-year-old died later at the hospital

The incident happened during a party at the off-campus house where members of Pi Kappa Alpha lived.

Adam Robinson belongs to a different fraternity and defends Greek life.

“It doesn’t matter fraternity college student it’s a human life that was lost and we need to come together as individuals and really appreciate life for what it is,” he says.