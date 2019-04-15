



— It’s been one week since the now fatal crash in Rio Linda that injured a pregnant woman. That woman’s baby died after an emergency C-section late Wednesday night.

The community is holding a vigil to honor RJ Villegas and support his mom who is still in serious condition.

The suspected driver Ronnie Ward is still not facing any charges. Now, we’re learning more about Villegas’ fight, and her partner who hasn’t left her side since this crash happened.

“It’s very hard to walk in there and keep composure,” Pete Villegas, Ciara’s father said.

READ ALSO: Family Heartbroken And Confused As DUI Crash Suspect Is Released Hours After Premature Baby Died

He said it’s hard to sit by his daughter’s bedside without getting emotional.

“I go home and I let my feelings out there pretty much,” he said.

He’s not the only one. CBS13 was supposed to meet with Ricky Monteer, Ciara’s Partner and RJ’s father. He’s seen in photos taken one day before the crash. But once CBS13 arrived at Mercy San Juan where Ciara is still in critical condition, we were told It was too hard for him to speak and he didn’t want to leave her side.

“I know he’s hurting really bad for both of his loved ones,” family member Carlos Villegas said.

RELATED: DUI Crash Suspect Who Hit Pregnant Woman Had Previous DUI Arrest

Doctors are concerned about infection and fever and working to get Ciara out of the ICU.

“He won’t leave my sister’s side. He has been there for her completely 100% the whole time,” her sister, Mercedes Villegas said.

Villegas, who has had multiple miscarriages, is struggling to recover after her son’s death. Meanwhile, the memorial in RJ’s honor grows, and family and friends plan to honor a life cut short.

“We want to celebrate his life, even though it was short. and we want to get the message out that we’re not settling with this and that we are going to do everything that we can to fight for justice for him,” Mercedes Villegas said.

The vigil is scheduled to start on M street at 8pm.