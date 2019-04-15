



— Police have identified the victim in the deadly Lita Court shooting that injured two others Sunday afternoon.

Officials say 20-year-old Robbie Hull of Modesto was killed in the shooting. An 18-year-old male and an adult woman in her 40s were also shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

READ ALSO: One Dead, Two Others Shot In Modesto

According to police, an argument started in the court that escalated and gunfire erupted. On Sunday, police said two vehicles were seen leaving the scene after the shooting on Lita Court.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Bolinger at 209-572-9500, or through Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.