CAMP PENDLETON (CBS13) — A 29-year-old Sacramento Marine has died after suffering critical injuries in a vehicle rollover at Camp Pendleton, according to the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command.

Officials said Staff Sgt, Joshua Braica, a critical skills operator with 1st Marine Raider Battalion, was critically hurt when the MRZR tactical vehicle he was driving experienced a rollover Saturday. Braica was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla where he died on April 14.

He was originally from Sacramento and is survived by his wife and son. Braica served in the Marines for more than eight years, enlisting in July 2010. He was deployed twice during his service and worked as an intelligence specialist with 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, and with Marine Aircraft Group 36.

Base officials are investigating the incident.