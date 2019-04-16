SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — The Suisun City Police Department is looking to the public for help identifying a suspect that stole approximately $4,000 worth of cigarettes from a vehicle Tuesday.

Police say the suspect took the cigarettes from a vehicle parked in front of Mega Smoke Shop at 141 Sunset Avenue around 2 p.m.

The suspect is seen walking up to the white vehicle, opening a passenger side door, and grabbing the large cardboard box packed full of cigarettes.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect and the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact the Suisun City Police Department at 707-421-7373; referencing case # 19-0959. Information can also be reported anonymously to Solano Crime Stoppers at 707-644-STOP (707-644-7867).