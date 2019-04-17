Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Ariana Grande fans heading to her May 3 concert at Golden 1 Center will need to pack their stuff in clear, individual bags within their big bag, The Sweetener World Tour mandates.
As for cameras? Fans will also have to leave those at home.
In order to comply and get into the show, fans must abide by these rules:
- Carry one bag
- Bag must be 100% clear or transparent (can use a clear freezer bag)
- Bag must be made of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC
- Bags must be no larger than 12″x 6″x 12″
- Additional bags within the larger bag must also be clear or transparent
Grande also won’t allow cameras or recording devices inside the arena.
The performer made the clear bag rules after an attack at one of her shows in Manchester, England.