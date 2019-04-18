  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California Department of Public Health, whooping cough

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California health officials say a baby has died from whooping cough – the first such infant death in the state since 2018.

The Department of Public Health says Thursday that the child was from Orange County, but didn’t provide any other details.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory ailment that can spread through coughing.

Dr. Karen Smith, director of the state health department, urges expectant mothers to get a whooping cough booster shot.

Parents are urged to immunize babies as soon as possible.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s