Filed Under:CalTrans, stanislaus county

MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities say they were able to catch the suspects who stole a bunch of rebar from a Caltrans yard due to their poor driving.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says some men recently broke into the yard, cut up some rebar, loaded up their van and took off.

The suspects after being pulled over. (Credit: Stanislaus Sheriff)

Deputies say the rebar had been set aside for the Tuolumne Bridge project.

For some reason, however, the men decided to drive down the wrong side of the road – getting the attention of law enforcement officers.

The stash of stolen rebar inside the van. (Credit: Stanislaus Sheriff)

Deputies soon pulled the suspects over and discovered the stash of stolen rebar.

The names of the suspects have not been released at this point.

