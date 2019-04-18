Comments
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has identified the missing person possibly in Folsom Lake as 29-year-old Alexander Ham. Officials believe Ham drowned on Sunday evening while riding personal watercraft with his friend at the lake.
It is not believed that he was wearing a life vest or personal safety device at the time of the accident. Ham is now listed as a missing person.
The Sheriff’s Office said the search for Ham in the lake was suspended Wednesday, pending further investigative leads. Several counties and agencies, along with numerous dive teams and sonar equipment have been used in the search.
Ham went missing around 6:30 p.m. after riding personal watercraft with his friend on Folsom Lake. The friend told deputies they were separated for a brief period of time. The friend reportedly located the Ham’s personal watercraft on the water, but could not find Ham.