  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMLife in Pieces
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Injury Crash, Orangevale
File photo of a fire truck. (Credit: Thinkstock)

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Firefighters responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Orangevale Thursday evening.

The collision between a minivan and SUV happened at Hazel Avenue and Central Avenue around 7:17 p.m. Thursday. Metro Fire said at least one of the vehicles rolled over and one caught fire.

There were a total of four patients in the crash. One sustained serious injuries and the three others had moderate injuries. All were transported to an area hospital.

Firefighters are asking the public to use detours and avoid the area if possible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s