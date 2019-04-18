Comments
ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Firefighters responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Orangevale Thursday evening.
The collision between a minivan and SUV happened at Hazel Avenue and Central Avenue around 7:17 p.m. Thursday. Metro Fire said at least one of the vehicles rolled over and one caught fire.
There were a total of four patients in the crash. One sustained serious injuries and the three others had moderate injuries. All were transported to an area hospital.
Firefighters are asking the public to use detours and avoid the area if possible.