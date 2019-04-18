SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two 16-year-old girls were left with serious injuries after a driver hit them while they were out walking in south Sacramento Wednesday night, police say.
The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. as the teens were walking near John Still Drive and Hemford Circle.
Sacramento police say a car apparently heading east on John Still Drive struck the two teens, who were walking in the street. The driver took off after the crash; both teens were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officers have been canvassing the area for witnesses. The vehicle the suspect was driving is believed to be a Nissan, but no other details about the car or suspect have been released at this point.
Sacramento police say the incident is being investigated by the department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357.