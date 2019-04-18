



— Two teenage girls struck by a hit-and-run driver are fighting to recover in a Sacramento hospital. Police have almost no information about a suspect and the mother of one victim is urging neighbors to speak up if they saw something.

“Just the image in my head I just can’t get it out, like why did you do that to our babies?” said Premilla Hudson, whose daughter Rita was hit Wednesday night.

Hudson is trying to make sense of how this happened. She was waiting for her daughter to come home from basketball practice Wednesday night. Rita was walking home with a friend.

“She called me and said, ‘I’m on my way home.’ 15 minutes later she’s in the gutter,” Hudson said.

READ ALSO: Suspect Pulled From Sunroof, Detained After Pursuit

Sacramento Police say the driver sped off eastbound on John Still Drive. They say the suspect’s car may be a Nissan. Officers don’t know if the girls were on the sidewalk or in the street. All they could tell CBS13 is that the car was traveling eastbound and the girls were driving north.

The two 16-year-old girls have suffered through surgeries, broken bones and neck injuries. Hudson said this was a close call for two very talented girls. She describes her daughter as a “go-getter” that will make a full recovery.

“When she was laying in the hospital yesterday she was like “Mom, I have a job interview at the candy store”,” Hudson said.

During the short break Hudson took from the hospital to go home, she watched every car go by, looking for front end damage.

“Turn yourself in. I mean come on. If not, karma is definitely going to come up. Quickly,” Hudson said.