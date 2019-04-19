



— Two men are in custody in connection to a residential burglary on February 26.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the Antelope area in February after the homeowner said she was burglarized earlier in the day. Through a review of surveillance video, deputies found the burglar was armed with a handgun and at one point held the firearm to the head of the victim’s dog. The dog was not injured, and deputies the suspect left the scene, taking multiple items of value from the home.

Detectives identified two suspects in the case, 39-year-old Jose Smith of Sacramento and 40-year-old Anthony Mosqueda.

Mosqueda was arrested by deputies on unrelated charges on March 7. He was booked on charges of violating his AB 109 probation, along with conspiracy to commit burglary. He is being held on $90,000 bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

After their investigation, Smith was contacted by detectives on Thursday as they tried to serve a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Fulton Avenue in North Sacramento. When deputies arrived, Smith drove off in a vehicle.

After a short pursuit, Smith stopped and was detained near the 2700 block of Lerwick Road, where deputies learned there was a small child in the vehicle. There were no injuries involved in the incident.

Smith was also booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail for multiple charges including receiving stolen property, burglary, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held on $1.1 million bail.

Detectives are working to see if the suspects are connected to other residential burglaries in the Sacramento area.