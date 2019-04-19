Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Some upcoming roadwork may change your route to the Roseville Galleria.
Starting Easter Sunday at 10 p.m., Caltrans will close the northbound Highway 65 off-ramp to Stanford Ranch Road and Galleria Boulevard.
Drivers who need to get to Galleria Boulevard are advised to continue on northbound Highway 65, take the Pleasant Grove Boulevard exit, turn left onto Pleasant Grove, then get back onto Highway 65 southbound and take the southbound exit of Galleria Boulevard/Stanford Ranch Road.
The off-ramp is scheduled to be closed through Thursday at 5 a.m.