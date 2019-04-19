WILTON (CBS13) — Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department responded to a carjacking of a SMUD lineman Friday afternoon that ended with a deputy-involved shooting south of Elk Grove.
Deputies said a SMUD lineman’s vehicle was carjacked at 3:14 p.m. while on the job at Grant Line and Waterman. The suspect took off with the truck but was spotted a short time later by authorities and a pursuit started at Grant Line Road and Highway 99.
The suspect drove throughout the Wilton Area before deputies deployed spike strips. Deputies said the suspect continued to drive with damaged tires and attempted to get onto Highway 99 at Dillard Road when he crashed the stolen vehicle.
At some point, shots were fired from deputies. The suspect was not hit and was taken into custody.
Deputies were not injured either.
This is a developing story.