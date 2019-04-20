Comments
FOLSOM (CBS13) — Family and friends gathered in Folsom’s Hoard Park on Saturday to remember Will Molina.
Molina is the Sacramento State student who died earlier this month after being shot by a pellet gun at an off-campus party.
A private funeral and burial was held earlier this week.
Will Molina was set to graduate in May.