Filed Under:funeral, pellet gun, sac state student


FOLSOM (CBS13) — Family and friends gathered in Folsom’s Hoard Park on Saturday to remember Will Molina.

Molina is the Sacramento State student who died earlier this month after being shot by a pellet gun at an off-campus party.

A private funeral and burial was held earlier this week.

Will Molina was set to graduate in May.

