STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person is dead after they wandered into traffic on Highway 99 in Stockton, police say.
It happened Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Farmington Road.
Police say the pedestrian was intoxicated at the time of the crash and died at the scene.
The driver of the car was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.