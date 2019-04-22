  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Allen Vang, Sacramento News

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver suspected of DUI is behind bars in connection with a deadly crash in South Sacramento over the weekend.

The crash happened Saturday night just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Idaho Drive. The driver, 35-year-old Allen Vang, allegedly hit another car with 3 people inside.

The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene and the two passengers and Vang were taken to the hospital.

Investigators say Vang was drunk. After he was released from the hospital, Vang was arrested on the charge of felony driving under the influence.

