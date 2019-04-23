  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:san joaquin county, Sex Offender, stanislaus county, youth minister


SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Raymond Leon Brau Tuesday, an alleged high-risk sex offender who was working as a youth minister at a local church.

The sheriff’s office said Brau, who also goes by the alias Raymond Thiago, was out of compliance in Stanislaus County, where he lives.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brau is the 19th sex offender who solicited sex with a minor and was contacted for arrest on April 19 during an undercover operation. During the operation, Brau reportedly drove off from the scene and almost struck Lathrop Police Services’ acting-chief with his vehicle.

Brau was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age, arranging to meet with a minor, and failing to register as a sex offender.

