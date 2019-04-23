Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Raymond Leon Brau Tuesday, an alleged high-risk sex offender who was working as a youth minister at a local church.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Raymond Leon Brau Tuesday, an alleged high-risk sex offender who was working as a youth minister at a local church.
The sheriff’s office said Brau, who also goes by the alias Raymond Thiago, was out of compliance in Stanislaus County, where he lives.
READ ALSO: Weed For Sale On Facebook Lands Parents In Jail
According to the sheriff’s office, Brau is the 19th sex offender who solicited sex with a minor and was contacted for arrest on April 19 during an undercover operation. During the operation, Brau reportedly drove off from the scene and almost struck Lathrop Police Services’ acting-chief with his vehicle.
Brau was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age, arranging to meet with a minor, and failing to register as a sex offender.