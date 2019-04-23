SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Broken sleep/wake buttons on old iPhones are at the center of a new class action lawsuit.
People who bought iPhone 4, 4s and 5’s are being notified about the lawsuit – which claims Apple failed to disclose problems with the sleep/wake buttons. The lawsuit seeks to recoup the costs to replace the button and the diminished value of the phone.
Apple denies the allegations and a trial is set to begin in late October.
The lawsuit covers people who bought new iPhone 4’s from June 24, 2010 through Oct. 10, 2011; iPhone 4s’ bought between Oct. 11 2011 through Sept. 20, 2012; and iPhone 5’s before April 1, 2013 through March 31, 2016.
People have two options for the case: Doing nothing after getting the notification will keep them part of the class action lawsuit. Once a decision is made, people who are part of the lawsuit will be notified.
iPhone owners can also choose to exclude themselves from the lawsuit, allowing them to be able to sue Apple on their own if they so wish. People who wish to be excluded can send a form they can print from http://www.powerbuttonclassaction.com.