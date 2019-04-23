  • CBS13On Air

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A search is on in the Cache Creek Wildlife Area for a missing donkey.

“Diesel” was reported missing over the weekend after it escaped during a training trip, according to the organization SWARM Search and Rescue.

The 3-year-old donkey had blue saddlebags and packs on it when it went missing.

Photo of Diesel the donkey provided to SWARM Search and Rescue.

Search crews say the donkey was last seen on Wilson Flat, off the Judge Davis Trail on Highway 20, near the Lake County Line.

Diesel reportedly responds to his name and treats.

He loves unsalted peanuts, horse cookies, carrots and apples.

Anyone who finds Diesel should contact SWARM at (916) 501-1771.

