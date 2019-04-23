



— Why did the turkey cross the road? The answer to the question is different, depending on the time of year. CBS13 has received multiple reports of increased turkey sightings in the Placerville area.

Single and ready to mingle, toms are strutting their stuff in downtown Placerville.

“You see them with their tails all fanned out and they are looking for mates now,” said bird biologist Scott Gardner with the CA Department of Fish and Wildlife.

It’s a common occurrence here, there and everywhere, stopping traffic on Highway 50.

“We see a lot of turkeys,” said Barbara Goyette.

Goyette says turkeys on her apple farm are a nuisance.

“Toms can be very mean. I’ve been chased by a Tom,” Goyette said.

She said her neighbors were feeding the turkeys, something the Department of Fish and Wildlife discourages.

“Don’t feed them treats. Treat them like wild animals and they will eventually move on,” said Gardner.

Turkeys are not native to California but have flourished in recent years. Humans helped by expanding green space in residential areas.

“They roost in trees at night. We obviously have a lot of trees,” said Gardner.

They are a game species and in season right now, but controlling the ever-growing population is hard in urban areas. Pheasants on the other hand, are dwindling.

“That’s primarily the result of changing agricultural practices in the valley, cleaner farming and not as much habitat,” Gardner said.

Back to talking turkey, Barbara said she did her part to peck away at the problem.

“There is turkey season, so we did, I’m afraid, take care of that guy,” said Barbara.