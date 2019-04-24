Comments
FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – A woman in a car reported stolen crashed after leading deputies on a chase in Sacramento County early Wednesday morning.
The incident began around 2 a.m. after Sacramento County deputies ran the plates on a Honda Civic and found it to have been reported stolen. Deputies tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off.
Deputies say the driver sped off of into the Foothill Farms area, then back in Fair Oaks.
The driver, a woman, eventually crashed near Kenneth and Madison avenues and was taken into custody.
Authorities have not released the name of the woman.
The road was closed through the early morning hours, but has since been reopened.