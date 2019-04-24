  • CBS13On Air

GOLD RUN

GOLD RUN (CBS13) – A truckload of TV dinners caught fire and blocked Interstate 80 in the Sierra Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. near the Gold Run rest stop.

Scene of the big rig fire on I-80. (Credit: CHP Gold Run)

Caltrans says a big rig carrying 30,000 pounds of frozen TV dinners caught fire. The fire has westbound I-80 closed at Gold Run; CHP advises drivers to take Highway 20 to Highway 49 to get around the closure.

Exactly why the big rig caught fire is unclear at the moment.

Westbound I-80 is expected to be reopened by 9:45 a.m., according to Caltrans.

