GOLD RUN (CBS13) – A truckload of TV dinners caught fire and blocked Interstate 80 in the Sierra Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. near the Gold Run rest stop.
Caltrans says a big rig carrying 30,000 pounds of frozen TV dinners caught fire. The fire has westbound I-80 closed at Gold Run; CHP advises drivers to take Highway 20 to Highway 49 to get around the closure.
Exactly why the big rig caught fire is unclear at the moment.
Westbound I-80 is expected to be reopened by 9:45 a.m., according to Caltrans.