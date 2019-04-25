SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said two separate visitors at the San Joaquin County Jail were caught trying to smuggle drugs into the jail.
The Sheriff’s office said the first visitor, Crystal Ann Stevenson, was caught with 2.2 grams of meth and 2.1 grams of THC on her. When the controlled substances were found, the patrol was called and charges were filed. Officials then searched Stevenson’s vehicle and found an additional 8 grams of meth and 1.6 grams of THC.
She was booked into the county jail and later released on a bond.
The second visitor, Patricia Anne Burton, was caught with a total combined weight of 8.7 grams of meth and marijuana on her. Officers were called and added charges. In a search of her vehicle, deputies found a scale, meth pipe, unused plastic bags, and a total of 50.2 grams of marijuana, 49.6 grams of meth, and 0.8 grams of an unknown white substance.
Burton was also booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and awaits her court date.