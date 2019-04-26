OROVILLE (CBS13) – A driver found himself in handcuffs after stocking up on hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel, but not in the way you’re supposed to do it.
California Highway Patrol’s Oroville division says the driver filled up five containers with a total of 285 gallons of diesel at an area gas station. The barrels were loaded up into a minivan.
Officers talked to him, gave him some information on how to legally transport the fuel, and told him to stay put until his vehicle was in compliance.
Once the officers left, however, the driver pulled out of the gas station.
He was promptly pulled over and arrested for disobeying a lawful order, CHP says.
The driver’s vehicle has been impounded.
CHP has not said what will happen to the 285 gallons of diesel, which cost the driver more than $940 to pump.