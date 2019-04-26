ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old boy.
Police said the young boy called the police Friday afternoon to report the incident, saying a vehicle drove up to him while he was waiting for his mom to pick him up from his bus stop just after 4 p.m.
As he waited on Sharp Circle and Breuner Drive, a vehicle reportedly drove past him and circled back. The boy said a man inside the car asked if he wanted a ride home, but when the boy said no, the man became aggressive and demanded he that got in the car.
The boy then ran away and the vehicle drove away down Harding Boulevard.
The suspect vehicle is described as a bright lime green four-door sedan with a dark interior and some rips on the seat. The rear windows were tinted black, and there was noticeable oxidation on the hood.
The suspect is described as a white male adult in his mid-30’s, wearing a black hoodie with the hood on his head. Brown beard with some gray, with brown eyes. The suspect appeared dirty as if coming from work.
Roseville Police is asking anyone with information on the suspect, the vehicle, or this incident to please call the Police Department at 916-774-5000 option 1 to report a crime.