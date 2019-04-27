Filed Under:Crash, semi, Stockton, Stockton News


STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police in Stockton are sharing dramatic images of a collision between a car and a semi.

Crash at Mariposa Rd just east of Munford Rd.

It happened on Mariposa Road near Munford Road on Thursday afternoon.

Crash at Mariposa Rd just east of Munford Rd.Police say the driver of the Honda suffered major injuries.

We will update this story when we get more information.

