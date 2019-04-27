  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMMade in Hollywood
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:City Council, police, Sacramento, Sacramento News, stolen, van


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Someone stole a van from Sacramento City Councilmember Jeff Harris on Friday night.

In a Facebook post, Councilmember Harris says it happened in River Park.

ALSO: Sacramento City Council Approves Ban On Flavored Tobacco Products

The license plate is 6B12559.

Councilmember Harris and his stolen van.

If you see the van, you are asked to call the Sacramento Police Department.

Harris represents District 3, which includes East Sacramento and South Natomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s