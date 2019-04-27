Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Someone stole a van from Sacramento City Councilmember Jeff Harris on Friday night.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Someone stole a van from Sacramento City Councilmember Jeff Harris on Friday night.
In a Facebook post, Councilmember Harris says it happened in River Park.
ALSO: Sacramento City Council Approves Ban On Flavored Tobacco Products
The license plate is 6B12559.
If you see the van, you are asked to call the Sacramento Police Department.
Harris represents District 3, which includes East Sacramento and South Natomas.