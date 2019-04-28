VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Westbound I-80 on a busy Sunday afternoon was backed up for miles after a silver Volkswagen crashed into two vehicles.
Police say it started Sunday afternoon when four male teens robbed a T-Mobile store at the Nut Tree Village, grabbing as many cellphones as they could.
“The speeds they were doing they quickly exited the freeway we were setting up positions to use spike strips,” says Sgt. Adam Senf of the Vacaville Police Department.
Spike strips weren’t needed, however. The teens reportedly used a frontage road to get back on the freeway in the opposite direction and crashed into two other vehicles.
Police say the teens from the Bay Area planned the robbery and they’ve seen it before.
“Using multiple people to go into a store overwhelm the employees take products and then leave,” says Sgt. Adam Senf.
The crime happened so quickly no one really noticed.
“I’m working. It’s always busy but for someone not to notice anything of its kind of out of the ordinary,” says Ulrich Robataeu of Vacaville.
The bystanders caught in the middle of the short pursuit and crash weren’t injured, but one teen suspect suffered a broken arm.