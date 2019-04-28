  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMRoseville Auto Mall Sports Sunday
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMEntertainment Tonight
    01:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crash, police, robbery, Vacaville


VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Westbound I-80 on a busy Sunday afternoon was backed up for miles after a silver Volkswagen crashed into two vehicles.

Police say it started Sunday afternoon when four male teens robbed a T-Mobile store at the Nut Tree Village, grabbing as many cellphones as they could.

“The speeds they were doing they quickly exited the freeway we were setting up positions to use spike strips,” says Sgt. Adam Senf of the Vacaville Police Department.

ALSO: Police Recover About $1,000 In Merchandise Stolen From Vacaville Factory Stores

Spike strips weren’t needed, however. The teens reportedly used a frontage road to get back on the freeway in the opposite direction and crashed into two other vehicles.

Police say the teens from the Bay Area planned the robbery and they’ve seen it before.

“Using multiple people to go into a store overwhelm the employees take products and then leave,” says Sgt. Adam Senf.

The crime happened so quickly no one really noticed.

“I’m working. It’s always busy but for someone not to notice anything of its kind of out of the ordinary,” says Ulrich Robataeu of Vacaville.

The bystanders caught in the middle of the short pursuit and crash weren’t injured, but one teen suspect suffered a broken arm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s