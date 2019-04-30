



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – People living in the Sacramento area can now get Amazon packages delivered right into their garage or the trunk of their car.

Amazon rolled out its new delivery options Tuesday for Prime members as a way to cut down on porch pirates.

Both the Amazon In-Garage Delivery and Amazon In-Car Delivery requires users to download the Key by Amazon App. For garage deliveries, users must also buy a Key by Amazon Smart Garage Kit ($124.99).

Check to see if your garage door is compatible HERE.

Once users add items to their cart and start the checkout process, they must select In-Garage or In-Car Delivery. Delivery is guaranteed within 4 hours for both options.

Users can track a driver’s progress on the app, and will also get a mobile notification before the driver opens their garage or trunk. Users with an Amazon Cloud Cam can also watch the delivery in real-time or watch a video clip later. Drivers won’t have a key or access code to either a trunk or garage.

If you select the In-Car Delivery option you’ll need to park in a publicly accessible space within two blocks of the delivery address. After a driver drops off the package they will re-lock your car.

As of now, In-Car Delivery works with Volvo, Ford, GMC, Lincoln, Chevrolet, Buick, and Cadillac. Only certain model years are compatible. Certain makes also need to be equipped with a connected Car Service Plan, including OnStar and OnCall.

Check to see if your car is compatible HERE.

What if you change your mind? You can block access from the Key by Amazon app on delivery day.