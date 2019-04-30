Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Of the more than 40 clergy the Sacramento Catholic Diocese listed as credibly accused of sexually abusing minors, just three account for nearly half of the cases.
Two of those priests remain fugitives from justice, according to the diocese.
RELATED: Sacramento Catholic Diocese Releases List Of More Than 40 Credibly Accused Priests
The Diocese of Sacramento released the list on Tuesday based on a review of the records of nearly 1,500 bishops, priests and permanent deacons.
The following clergy have the most credible accusations listed against them:
- Francisco Javier Garcia, with 24 victims reporting sexual assault. Between 1973-1995, Garcia served in parishes in Rio Vista, Isleton, Walnut Grove, Galt, Woodland, Colusa and Williams. All his alleged victims were male. He fled to Mexico in 1995 when warrants were issued for his arrest and he remains a fugitive.
- Mario Blanco Porras, SBD, with 21 victims reporting sexual assault. Between 1968-1973, Porras served at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacramento and the Immaculate Conception parish in Sacramento. He also served periodically at the All Hallows, Holy Spirit, St. Peter and St. Rose parishes in Sacramento. All his alleged victims were male. He died in 2008.
- Gerardo Beltran Rico, with 15 victims reporting sexual assault. Between 1982-1991, Rico served at parishes in Orland and Winters, as well as St. Joseph’s Parish and the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Sacramento. His alleged victims were both male and female. He fled to Mexico in 1991 after an arrest warrant was issued and he remains a fugitive.
See the full list of clergy the Diocese of Sacramento says have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct here.