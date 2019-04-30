



— The clock is ticking for dozens of people in an unauthorized homeless camp, sheriff’s deputies say everyone must be out by Wednesday morning.

“This is our little community, whatever is here is ours,” said Susanne Brown, who has been living in a tent there for there months.

She grew up in the neighborhood near Stockton Boulevard and raised her children there, but recently fell on hard times.

“Our house was condemned because of electrical,” she said.

Brown is one of an estimated 60 to 80 people camping on the four-acre property which was once the San Juan Motel. Now they’re all forced to move.

“Give is a break and let us have a life for a minute,” said Rebecca Baker, who lives at the camp.

Lt. Dave Becwar says complaints are growing about the filth and crime connected with the encampment.

“There’s a vast quantity of waste from human waste to garbage,” he said. “The deadline has arrived and it is time indeed for folks to go.”

Trespassing notices have been posted saying everyone must be out.

“We wanted to give people a reasonable time to gather their things and try to find some sort of arrangement alternative to this piece of property,” Becwar said.

Deputies say they’ve tried to find housing for these campers, but have often been turned down.

“Unfortunately the vast amount of people on the property did not want anything,” he said.

The housing authority purchased this property for $4 million 11 years ago and it is still vacant, but the county says even after the homeless are cleared, it will be years before anything is built here.

“Make some apartments, build some buildings, do something, give us somewhere to be,” Baker, who has been homeless for more than a decade, exclaimed.

Homeless advocates would like to see the land turned into a sanctioned shelter with portable restrooms, laundry facilities, and other amenities.

“We lose so much every time we move and have to start all over again,” Baker added.

And the bigger question, where will they go?

“Probably on the sidewalk, or something. I’ll have to figure it out,” Brown said.

Deputies say there won’t be a grace period and will begin clearing the camp starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. They say there will be counselors there to help people make the transition.