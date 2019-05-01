BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 25-year-old man Tuesday in connection to three rapes reported in Butte County.
The Sheriff’s office said three victims came forward recently, reporting they were raped. The rapes reportedly occurred in February, March, and April of this year.
Through their investigation, detectives said they linked the three incidents to the same suspect.
The three victims all reported accepting rides from the suspect, who they did not know, in the early evening hours, then being taken to secluded areas in South Oroville where they were sexually assaulted. After the rape, each victim said they were released by the suspect.
Detectives located surveillance video of the suspect vehicle and located the suspect, Nicholas Snowden, at the Maidu Mart gas station near Gold Country Casino Tuesday morning.
Snowden was arrested for three counts of rape, three counts of oral copulation, three counts of false imprisonment, and one count of sodomy. He is being held at the Butte County Jail on $590,000 bail.
BCSO Detectives are concerned that there may be additional victims that have not come forward. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the BCSO Investigations Unit at 538-7671. Snowden is known to have been driving a 2005 White GMC Yukon XL.