WATCH LIVE:AG William Barr testifies on Mueller report
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Downtown Sacramento, Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Old Ironsides, one of Sacramento’s oldest watering holes, is up for sale.

The bar has remained family owned and operated since it opened back in 1934.

Patrons say they hope the next owner will carry on the legacy of the bar.

“It’s a bar that has been around for a long time and I know there are so many different memories here,” one patron said. “The nice thing is the memories are living with the building.”

The family that owns the bar told the Sacramento Business Journal that they’re ready to step away.

Old Ironsides is located at the corner of 10th of and S streets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s