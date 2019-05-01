Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Old Ironsides, one of Sacramento’s oldest watering holes, is up for sale.
The bar has remained family owned and operated since it opened back in 1934.
Patrons say they hope the next owner will carry on the legacy of the bar.
“It’s a bar that has been around for a long time and I know there are so many different memories here,” one patron said. “The nice thing is the memories are living with the building.”
The family that owns the bar told the Sacramento Business Journal that they’re ready to step away.
Old Ironsides is located at the corner of 10th of and S streets.