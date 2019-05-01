WATCH LIVE:AG William Barr testifies on Mueller report
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County Sheriff deputies are starting to clear a homeless camp in south Sacramento.

Some 60 to 80 people live on the property along Stockton Boulevard.

Deputies, camp residents and protesters face off in a tense moment. (Credit: CBS13)

The sheriff’s office says it has received complaints of filth and crime at the encampment and everyone must be out on Wednesday.

Homeless advocates want to see the land turned into a sanctioned shelter. But the county says that could take years, even though the housing authority purchased the land 11 years ago.

Sheriff’s deputies say they have tried to find housing for the campers but were often turned down.

