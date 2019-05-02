



— Two small Stockton children are safe after surviving a real-life horror story that their mother watched play out before her own eyes.

She watched as someone stole her car with her three-year-old and five-year-old daughters inside. Those children are safe after Stockton police located her children and the car, and arrested a 14-year-old boy for kidnapping.

“You know I was so shocked,” the mother said. “I was scared, I was terrified. You know, I didn’t think I was going to see my girls again.”

The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, said it happened so fast. She said was picking up her daughters from a relative’s and kept her car running, instructing her children to get inside it while she finished gathering their things.

She couldn’t believe her eyes as she then watched her car driving away.

“I thought that I was never going to see them again, you know things were running through my mind,” she said. “What could happen? What could they do to my girls?”

She ran after the vehicle, then turned back to run for a phone and call 911.

“The dispatch lady, she had told me, ‘Ok you need to calm down, I can’t understand you,” she said.

This mother in crisis kept her composure and gave police a description. Incredibly, a Stockton police officer was in the area and spotted the vehicle within minutes, as the suspect was trying to abandon it. Her children were inside and okay.

“Oh my gosh, you know I’m just so thankful, and I’m so grateful,” the mother said.

The suspect is a 14-year-old boy. CBS13’s Steve Large asked her about learning the suspect was so young.

“When you heard it was a 14-year-old kid that took your car with your children inside, what went through your mind there?” Steve said.

“He should have never done what he did,” she said. “His parents should have raised him right. And what even crossed his mind to do what he did?”

As Stockton police questioned their suspect, Mom was reunited with her babies.

“The first thing I saw them, I reached out my arms, and you know they cried so loud, and I held them in my arms,” she said.