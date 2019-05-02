SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A hot air balloon of a giant Yoda head has set up shop in front of the California State Capitol.
The balloon showed up Thursday morning. Disney – the company that now owns the Star Wars brand – brought in the balloon for the upcoming “Star Wars Day” on May 4.
Disney representatives also said the balloon is to celebrate the impending opening of “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” at Disneyland.
Earlier this week, the California State Assembly introduced a resolution to officially declare May 4 as “Star Wars Day.”
That date has become known as “Star Wars Day” thanks to the tongue-in-cheek greeting people can say in reference to the popular movies: “May the Fourth Be With You.” The resolution has already passed the Assembly Rules Committee with a unanimous vote.
“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” is scheduled to open on May 31.