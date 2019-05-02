Comments
VALLEJO (CBS13) – A Sacramento woman suffered major injuries in a horrific crash on Highway 37 near Vallejo on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened on the eastbound side of Highway 37, just west of Sonoma Boulevard.
California Highway Patrol’s Solano division says an SUV, for an unknown reason, went into the right shoulder and then crashed into the guardrail. The guardrail went right through the vehicle, hitting a passenger – 33-year-old Sacramento resident Nicole Rader – in the front seat.
Rader suffered major injuries in the crash. Her current condition is unknown.
Officers say the driver, 18-year-old Pittsburg resident Victor Miranda, was not seriously hurt.
Exactly what caused the crash is still under investigation.