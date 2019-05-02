Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A stunning new report by the California Budget & Policy Center is highlighting the skyrocketing cost of college tuition.
csu trustees
The report says that tuition at California State University has increased a whopping 1360% from 1979 to 2019. Back then, tuition was $500. Today, it is $7300.
