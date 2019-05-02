  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:california, csu, money, tuition
csu trustees


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A stunning new report by the California Budget & Policy Center is highlighting the skyrocketing cost of college tuition.

The report says that tuition at California State University has increased a whopping 1360% from 1979 to 2019. Back then, tuition was $500. Today, it is $7300.

So, what if other items increased in price by 1360% from their 1979 price? Check out the slideshow below (swipe left) to see the numbers.

