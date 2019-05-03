  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CDCR, Death Row Inmate, San Quentin State Prison


SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was sent to California’s death row for killing and mutilating a 5-month-old girl has died of natural causes.

(credit: CDCR)

State corrections officials say 56-year-old Brett Pensinger died Thursday night at a hospital. The specific cause of his death is pending.

Pensinger was sentenced to San Quentin’s death row in 1982 for killing a 5-month-old San Bernardino County girl. Prosecutors say Pensinger, who was then 19, kidnapped Michelle Melander and her brother, Michael, after drinking with their parents. The infant was killed. Her brother was released unharmed.

READ ALSODA Anne Marie Schubert Pens Opinion On Gov. Newsom’s Death Penalty Moratorium

Another death row inmate died last month after being found unresponsive in his cell. Thirty-five-year-old Miguel Magallon was sentenced for killing a Los Angeles County public safety officer during a 2004 robbery.

California now has 735 prisoners on death row.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s