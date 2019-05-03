  • CBS13On Air

Grass Valley, homicide investigation, Medford, Oregon


GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Officials in Oregon say a Grass Valley woman was found dead inside a motel room.

Investigators said 23-year-old Sierra Bree Clemens was found dead at a motel in Medford, Oregon.

Officers say when they arrived for a reported disturbance, they heard someone escape out of a bathroom window. The officers tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer.

Police said they arrested 33-year-old Justin Lee Graham Yaeger for the murder of Clemens.

