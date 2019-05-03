Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A dog is missing after a car crashed into a backyard in Vacaville early Friday morning.
Vacaville police say a car crashed behind a house on South Orchard and Buck avenues around 1 a.m.
Three dogs were in the backyard: one of them was found cowering behind his doghouse, but the other two were gone.
Officers were able to find one of them.
But one pup, who goes by Coda, is still missing. Coda is a 3-year-old Shih Tzu-Aussie mix.
Anyone who sees Coda is urged to call Vacaville police so he can be reunited with his family.
The driver of the car that crashed took off before officers arrived. That driver is still being sought.