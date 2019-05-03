  • CBS13On Air

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A dog is missing after a car crashed into a backyard in Vacaville early Friday morning.

Vacaville police say a car crashed behind a house on South Orchard and Buck avenues around 1 a.m.

The wake of the destruction left by the car. (Credit: Vacaville Police Department)

Three dogs were in the backyard: one of them was found cowering behind his doghouse, but the other two were gone.

Officers were able to find one of them.

Bobo, one of the three dogs that lived in the backyard, was found huddled in fear after the crash. (Credit: Vacaville Police Department)

But one pup, who goes by Coda, is still missing. Coda is a 3-year-old Shih Tzu-Aussie mix.

Anyone who sees Coda is urged to call Vacaville police so he can be reunited with his family.

Coda is still missing after the crash. Anyone who sees him is urged to call authorities. (Credit: Vacaville Police Department)

The driver of the car that crashed took off before officers arrived. That driver is still being sought.

