Sacramento Police say 62-year-old Kevin Rogers shot and killed another man at a home on 10th Avenue early Friday morning.


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police have arrested a man for murder following a fatal shooting in Oak Park.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

