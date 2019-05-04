Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police have arrested a man for murder following a fatal shooting in Oak Park.
Sacramento Police say 62-year-old Kevin Rogers shot and killed another man at a home on 10th Avenue early Friday morning.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police have arrested a man for murder following a fatal shooting in Oak Park.
Sacramento Police say 62-year-old Kevin Rogers shot and killed another man at a home on 10th Avenue early Friday morning.
ALSO: Man Shot, Killed Inside Oak Park Home
The name of the victim has not yet been released.