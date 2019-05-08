Comments
YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Officials say one person has died and an infant was critically injured after a single-car crash on South River Road Wednesday night.
The crash left the vehicle partially submerged in the water. The infant was flown by air ambulance to the hospital after the crash.
CHP said all people in the vehicle at the time of the crash are accounted for. Officials said the victim was the driver, an adult male. The other passenger, a woman, was taken into an ambulance but appeared to have only minor injuries.
CHP said the car was going northbound on South River Road when it drifted off into the water.
This is a developing story.