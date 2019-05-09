VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A couple visiting the US from Brazil had their rental car broken into, but thanks to the work of police officers they got their stuff back just before they flew back.
Vacaville police say an officer was flagged down by the couple at the Vacaville Premium Outlets on Monday afternoon. The couple said their rental car had been broken into, and several backpacks with electronics were taken, when they made a quick stop to shop at the outlet mall. They had a plane to catch at 9 p.m. that day in San Francisco.
Officers say an alert citizen soon reported that they had seen two suspicious people looking into cars near Nut Tree Village. That citizen was able to give officers a good description.
Soon, two other people reported to police that their cars had been broken into.
An officer then spotted the suspicious car on Nut Tree Parkway and tried to pull it over, but the driver floored it and got onto Interstate 80 towards Fairfield.
Another witness soon called to the report that the suspects had gotten off the freeway onto Cherry Glen Road. The suspects continued to drive erratically as officers tried to pull them over, prompting police to break off the chase. But, the suspects were spotted pulling into an apartment complex and were quickly arrested.
Officers found the items stolen from all three car burglaries – including the backpacks stolen from the Brazilian couple.
Two men – 23-year-old Javina Woodson and 25-year-old Adonis Cail, both San Francisco residents – were arrested and are facing numerous charges.